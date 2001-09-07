Digital Bullet (Bobby Digital)

By Evan Serpick
Updated March 17, 2020

Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA couldn’t have a better pseudonym. On Clan albums and solo discs by the group’s members, the legendary producer has crafted gritty ambient grooves with layer upon layer of looped clamor. On his second turn as futuristic hero Bobby Digital, RZA again demonstrates his unparalleled studio might, but green guests like Beretta 9 and Killa Sin sap his strength like kryptonite.

