Celebulary

PENÉLOPE’S BLUES (n.) The tragic failure of the world’s most beautiful woman to land a memorable English-language movie role.

MONKEY WRENCH (n.) An illogical ”surprise” ending tacked on to a heavily hyped but wildly underwhelming movie (see Planet of the Apes).

CURSE OF THE AGED THESPIAN (n.) The stubborn insistence of a once-great director on casting himself opposite leading ladies young enough to be his, umm…never mind (see Woody Allen’s latest).

BIGGS SHOT (n.) A film scene that relies on a comic act of self-love to amuse underage moviegoers (see American Pie 2).

‘N SYNCABLE (adj.) Demonstrating a surprising immunity to the shifting fancies of usually fickle teen fans — and to the universal derision of critics.

HARI-CAREY (n.) A meltdown tending to occur just as one’s career is hitting a Glitter-y pinnacle (see Mariah).

