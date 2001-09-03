You Rock My World

David Browne
September 03, 2001

Allegedly leaked to radio stations before Epic decided to actually release it, You Rock My World is the first single from, and first preview of, Jacko’s turbulence-dogged (and cluelessly titled) ”Invincible” album, whose release date has finally been set for Oct. 30. (Funny how the ”piracy” occurred just in time to promote his self-celebration concerts in New York City, eh?) To its credit, the song, coproduced by hit-or-miss R&B producer Rodney Jerkins, is the Ghostly Wonder’s least forced, most seamless single in a chimp’s age — a simple, taut mesh of unwavering dance beat and strings. To its discredit, this banal love declaration is hampered by cringe-inducing guy-talk banter with Chris Tucker and a Jacko vocal that, except for some hiccupy seething, is so restrained as to be generic. Which may be the precise point of this pleasant, but riskless, comeback bid.

