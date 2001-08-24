Wicked C- type Stage genre Musical

Something wicked this way comes and it’s…Julia Stiles? Meant to be bone-chilling, instead it’s a slapped-together thriller that’s just kind of creepy. Ellie (Stiles) is a hyper-sullen high schooler who snarls at her bitchy mom (before killing her) and rubs up way too close to her dad. It’s sick, but with brazenly auteur-gone-amateur shots, a Twin Peaks-ish soundtrack, and a William Shatner clone for a chief investigator, it does provide one sort of thrill — the kitschy kind.