By Ann Limpert
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:36 AM EDT

C-
Something wicked this way comes and it’s…Julia Stiles? Meant to be bone-chilling, instead it’s a slapped-together thriller that’s just kind of creepy. Ellie (Stiles) is a hyper-sullen high schooler who snarls at her bitchy mom (before killing her) and rubs up way too close to her dad. It’s sick, but with brazenly auteur-gone-amateur shots, a Twin Peaks-ish soundtrack, and a William Shatner clone for a chief investigator, it does provide one sort of thrill — the kitschy kind.

