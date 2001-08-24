SEE SPOT RUN

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

See Spot Run

D+
See yet another lame partner-and-pooch comedy in the glorious tradition of K-9 and Turner & Hooch. See David Arquette prove his stints in Ready to Rumble and numerous CALL-ATT ads were no fluke — he is insanely annoying! See some of the worst child acting (courtesy of Angus T. Jones) this side of Jake Lloyd. See a disturbing amount of testicle and potty humor for what is supposed to be a kids’ flick. Finally, see the grade.

