See Spot Run
See Spot Run: Alan Markfield
See Spot Run
D+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
See yet another lame partner-and-pooch comedy in the glorious tradition of ”K-9” and ”Turner & Hooch.” See David Arquette prove his stints in ”Ready to Rumble” and numerous CALL-ATT ads were no fluke — he is insanely annoying! See some of the worst child acting (courtesy of Angus T. Jones) this side of Jake Lloyd. See a disturbing amount of testicle and potty humor for what is supposed to be a kids’ flick. Finally, see the grade.
See Spot Run
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments