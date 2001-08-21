Batman: The Movie -- Special Edition

Image zoom Batman: MPTV.com

Batman: The Movie

Thriller

Starring in the TV series that all but defined camp for a generation, Adam West turned in one of showbiz’s most underrated performances. In the face of the wacky pulp-pop surroundings, he showed restraint as millionaire crime-fighter Bruce Wayne. The movie, though, is rather silly, and the disc operates on the same puerile level. Batman and Robin (Burt Ward) don’t quite save the day on the commentary. Instead, West and Ward shift between describing the on-screen action and giggling at their own cleverness. Holy Uninspired DVD!