A users guide to the New ''Apocolypse Now''

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 256 minutes Limited Release Date 08/03/01 performer Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen, Sam Bottoms, Aurore Clement, Robert Duvall, Laurence Fishburne, Harrison Ford, Frederic Forrest, Albert Hall, Dennis Hopper, Christian Marquand director Francis Ford Coppola distributor Miramax, United Artists (MGM) author Francis Ford Coppola, John Milius genre Action Adventure, War, Drama

For years, it sat in a cave in Pennsylvania. Every scrap of film that Francis Ford Coppola shot for the Vietnam fantasia ”Apocalypse Now” — all 250 hours of it, from which the two-and-a-half-hour original version was winnowed in 1979 — lay in an environment perfect for preserving movie negatives. So what spurred Coppola to strip-mine this cache after more than two decades to create ”Apocalypse Now Redux,” a 3-hour, 16-minute reedit that Miramax is unspooling in theaters? ”It wasn’t some great life thing I had to do,” says the director, 62. ”It was a relaxed sort of decision.” That’s understandable, since the avalanche of unfavorable, he’ll-never-finish-it press Coppola got while struggling to complete filming evidently still hurts. ”I thought…Why are they picking on me? Why don’t you pick on Warner Bros. putting their money in ”Superman” — a comic-book character?”

For that matter, why revisit ”Apocalypse Now” now? The answer can be traced to the original film’s French distributor, Paul Rassam. He’d long wanted Coppola to restore a 20-minute sequence in which Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) stumbles upon a French plantation while on a mission to kill traitorous Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) — especially after seeing excerpts in the 1991 ”Apocalypse Now” documentary ”Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse.” The trick was convincing Oscar-winning editor Walter Murch, one of the original’s key architects, to help with the reconstructive surgery. ”Certain bones in the script had to be broken,” Murch, 58, says of the 1979 version, which required re-shoots to cover narrative holes that opened in the scramble to compress the film to a commercial length. ”It was such a delicate balance, I was frightened of going back into it.” What broke the ice for Murch was his pleasant experience revising Orson Welles’ ”Touch of Evil” in 1998, so he called Coppola and finally consented to rework ”Apocalypse Now.” Here’s a handy guide to their new version:

MORE KILGORE ”Redux” resurrects a borderline-slapstick segment that Coppola felt would play as tastelessly comical with 1979 audiences. ”We had to make it more of an action-adventure film at the time,” Coppola says. Now it plays like ”Catch-22” as napalm-intoxicated Colonel Kilgore (Robert Duvall) escalates his bombing assault to ludicrous heights in search of the perfect wave, while Willard and surfer Lance (Sam Bottoms) abscond with the colonel’s board, knocking fellow soldiers around like the Three Stooges.

BOAT BACKGROUND There’s more footage establishing the naivete of Willard’s shipmates Chef (Frederic Forrest) and Clean (Laurence Fishburne), and some rearranging makes their progression from innocence to decadence clearer.

SOGGY PLAYMATES The Playboy bunnies from the concert-riot scene show up again at a rain-drenched medevac station, where their own manager pimps them out to Willard’s companions. Clean is the grunt who doesn’t get any nookie — which helps explain his trigger-happy behavior later in the movie.