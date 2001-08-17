Rush Hour 2
Comic action hero Jackie Chan and active comic hero Chris Tucker reunite for more ah so!/yo, bro! adventures as a couple of cops — one from Hong Kong, the other an LAPD underachiever — who fill time between whizzy, choreographed fights with bad guys by ragging on black and Asian differences. The downside: This is coarser comedy than the original. The upside: The sequel has lured a strong supporting cast, including John Lone as a gang boss and Zhang Ziyi as a hit woman.
Rush Hour 2
