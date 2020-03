Rant B+ type Music genre Rock

He may no longer be young, but the former Mott the Hoople frontman is still a dude, man. Just like a vintage Mott album, Rant mixes ramshackle rockers (”Still Love Rock and Roll”) and bleary-eyed ballads (”Death of a Nation”) to compelling effect. No, it’s not 1972 anymore, but this is a pure gift for those still inclined to rap all night about suicide and such.