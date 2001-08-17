Down From the Mountain

By Wook Kim
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:46 AM EDT

Following the success of last year’s ”O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack is this concert film that reunites the first album’s many talents. But don’t expect a live remake of ”O Brother” (though Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss reprise their enchanting ”I’ll Fly Away”): This is more of a sequel, with familiar voices and different songs. From the Cox Family’s joyful ”Will There Be Any Stars in My Crown” to the yearning of Emmylou Harris’ ”Green Pastures,” it’s another helping of art for Art’s sake.

