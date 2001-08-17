The Deep End

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

The Deep End

B-
type
  • Movie
genre

The Scottish actress Tilda Swinton has the face of a perturbed-looking Victorian doll. In the past, she has used her chilly looks didactically, but in ”The Deep End,” she plays a Lake Tahoe mother who tries to cover up a murder, and Swinton seems liberated as an actress. For a while, the film lures us into a pleasurably old-fashioned web of guilt, treachery, and logistical cunning. Yet from the gruesome coincidence of the corpse’s first appearance, nothing that happens is entirely plausible.

The Deep End

