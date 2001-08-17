Ancient Melodies of the Future
Episode Recaps
The reason these ex-indie rockers remain on a major label — unlike most of their ’90s peers — is splayed across their sprawling eighth album. Singer-guitarist Doug Martsch and his band adopt a tougher, tighter sound, as well as a more expansive one: With their remorseful slide guitars, radiant keyboards, and Martsch’s wounded-elf voice, the songs turn, wearily and sublimely, into mini-epics. A lovely surprise, especially when Martsch turns zippy on ”Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss.”
Ancient Melodies of the Future
|type
|
|genre
Comments