Ancient Melodies of the Future

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Ancient Melodies of the Future

A
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

The reason these ex-indie rockers remain on a major label — unlike most of their ’90s peers — is splayed across their sprawling eighth album. Singer-guitarist Doug Martsch and his band adopt a tougher, tighter sound, as well as a more expansive one: With their remorseful slide guitars, radiant keyboards, and Martsch’s wounded-elf voice, the songs turn, wearily and sublimely, into mini-epics. A lovely surprise, especially when Martsch turns zippy on ”Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss.”

Ancient Melodies of the Future

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com