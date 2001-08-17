15 Minutes D+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Robert De Niro slums it as a high-profile cop chasing two Euro-psychos who are trying to get rich and infamous by videotaping their grisly Manhattan murder spree. Also starring Kelsey Grammer as a brayingly pompous tabloid-TV journalist who bottom-feeds on De Niro’s exploits, the film is an ostensibly damning indictment of a culture that bestows 15 minutes of fame even upon the scumbags. But in the heavy hands of hack auteur John Herzfeld (”2 Days in the Valley”), it’s no better than the media circus it supposedly deplores. Both are about cheap thrills, served up plenty trashy.