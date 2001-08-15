Thirteen Ghosts
Thirteen Ghosts
Compounding the horror of raising a comely daughter (Shannon Elizabeth) in a see-through domicile, a widower (Tony Shalhoub) discovers his new glass mansion is also haunted in this remake of William Castle’s 1960 chiller. ”One of the spirits was called the Headless Torso, which was this legless and headless creature,” says Shalhoub. ”[The filmmakers] actually brought in an actor with no legs. I guess they couldn’t find a headless actor. They were probably all working.”
