Joyride B+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Drama,

Thriller

John Dahl (”Rounders,” ”Red Rock West”) directed this road-trip thriller starring Paul Walker and Steve Zahn as brothers who play a practical joke on the wrong trucker and soon regret it. Part of their punishment involves walking into a diner totally nude. ”When a woman does a shot like that, they close the county down,” says Zahn of filming the scene. ”When a guy does it, everybody shows up with, like, picnic lunches.”