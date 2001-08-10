The Word

By Rob Brunner
Updated March 17, 2020

The Word

B+
  Music

An odd name for a wordless album, but then few things are ordinary about this instrumental tribute to the sacred steel sound (guitar-based religious music performed in certain Pentecostal churches). A collaboration between the blues-rock band North Mississippi Allstars, jazz organist John Medeski, and pedal-steel prodigy Robert Randolph, the Word spin blues, gospel, and funk jams into reverential rave-ups that sound a lot more like the Allman Brothers than the Williams Brothers.

The Word

  Music
