An odd name for a wordless album, but then few things are ordinary about this instrumental tribute to the sacred steel sound (guitar-based religious music performed in certain Pentecostal churches). A collaboration between the blues-rock band North Mississippi Allstars, jazz organist John Medeski, and pedal-steel prodigy Robert Randolph, the Word spin blues, gospel, and funk jams into reverential rave-ups that sound a lot more like the Allman Brothers than the Williams Brothers.
