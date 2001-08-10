Usher, 8701
It took four years for Usher to follow up My Way, but he clearly wasn’t using the interval to reinvent contemporary R&B. On 8701, there are predictably soulless guest vocals, production from a cadre of experts (Jermaine Dupri, Jam and Lewis, Babyface), and a bunch of loverman tracks that blend harmlessly together. Usher has settled into his voice nicely, but there’s little beyond the buttery ”U Remind Me” to inspire a listener chant of ”four more years.”
8701
