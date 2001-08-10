This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn-Based Compilation
This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn-Based Compilation
The 718 area’s musical heritage may be more closely aligned with hip-hop than indie rock, but this surprisingly consistent 42-track collection unearths a trove of local talent. At times chaotic (Grand Mal’s bombastic ”Hey Man”), lulling (Folksongs for the Afterlife’s ”Wasting in the Sun”), or tinged with melancholy (Ida’s ”Hearts Don’t Break”), ”Next Year” is a lot like Brooklyn itself — and at $12 a pop, it may be the best deal in the borough.
