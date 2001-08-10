Reel World

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 95 minutes Wide Release Date 08/24/01 performer Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Chris Rock guest performer Matt Damon, Alanis Morissette director Kevin Smith Producers Miramax, View Askew Productions distributor Miramax author Kevin Smith genre Comedy

STRIKE OUT Gay and lesbian anti-defamation organization GLAAD is most un-glad about director Kevin Smith’s latest endeavor, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The third in the less-than-dynamic duo’s film capers, Back’s gay ”jokes” have prompted GLAAD’s media director Scott Seomin to profess, ”I’ve never seen something so horrific.” Seomin has asked for — and will receive — a $10,000 check from Smith made out to the Matthew Shepherd foundation. The director has also agreed to include a reference to GLAAD’s cause and the outfit’s phone number in the end credits. But Smith, whose 1997’s Chasing Amy starred Ben Affleck as a man in love with a lesbian, says that by floating gay jokes and raising questions about Jay’s sexual orientation, he was merely trying to ”preach tolerance by hiding it in humor. Am I going to lead the unenlightened to the promised land, and have male [audience members] running around sucking d—? No. But [maybe] a few will walk around more comfortable…I can’t be held responsible for how stupid some people are.” Seomin is hoping Dimension, which is releasing Back Aug. 22, will be responsible; he’s meeting with the studio this week and asking them to donate $200,000 to the Shepherd foundation, dedicated to eradicating homophobically-motivated hate crimes. Says a Dimension spokesperson, ”GLAAD is an organization this company has had a very close relationship with. We’re certainly going to address the issue.”

KING OF CAMP One guy with a sure sense of humor is Bruce Campbell (Dawn of the Dead), who recently wrote his autobiography, If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor. Campbell, who will appear in Jim Carrey’s The Majestic, just rapped Bubba Ho-tep, written and directed by Don Coscarelli (Phantasm), which Campbell calls ”the freakiest script I’ve ever read.” We believe him: Campbell plays a retirement home inhabitant who believes he’s Elvis Presley, opposite Ozzie Davis as an old fogey who thinks he’s JFK; the two team up to battle invading mummies (Yes. Mummies). Campbell makes no apologies for his, um, taste, saying, ”Shakespeare’s too hard. I can’t understand it, I need subtitles when I see it, and I’m man enough to admit it.”