Reel World

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 95 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 08/24/01
- performer
- Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Chris Rock
- guest performer
- Matt Damon, Alanis Morissette
- director
- Kevin Smith
- Producers
- Miramax, View Askew Productions
- distributor
- Miramax
- author
- Kevin Smith
- genre
- Comedy
STRIKE OUT Gay and lesbian anti-defamation organization GLAAD is most un-glad about director Kevin Smith’s latest endeavor, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The third in the less-than-dynamic duo’s film capers, Back’s gay ”jokes” have prompted GLAAD’s media director Scott Seomin to profess, ”I’ve never seen something so horrific.” Seomin has asked for — and will receive — a $10,000 check from Smith made out to the Matthew Shepherd foundation. The director has also agreed to include a reference to GLAAD’s cause and the outfit’s phone number in the end credits. But Smith, whose 1997’s Chasing Amy starred Ben Affleck as a man in love with a lesbian, says that by floating gay jokes and raising questions about Jay’s sexual orientation, he was merely trying to ”preach tolerance by hiding it in humor. Am I going to lead the unenlightened to the promised land, and have male [audience members] running around sucking d—? No. But [maybe] a few will walk around more comfortable…I can’t be held responsible for how stupid some people are.” Seomin is hoping Dimension, which is releasing Back Aug. 22, will be responsible; he’s meeting with the studio this week and asking them to donate $200,000 to the Shepherd foundation, dedicated to eradicating homophobically-motivated hate crimes. Says a Dimension spokesperson, ”GLAAD is an organization this company has had a very close relationship with. We’re certainly going to address the issue.”
KING OF CAMP One guy with a sure sense of humor is Bruce Campbell (Dawn of the Dead), who recently wrote his autobiography, If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor. Campbell, who will appear in Jim Carrey’s The Majestic, just rapped Bubba Ho-tep, written and directed by Don Coscarelli (Phantasm), which Campbell calls ”the freakiest script I’ve ever read.” We believe him: Campbell plays a retirement home inhabitant who believes he’s Elvis Presley, opposite Ozzie Davis as an old fogey who thinks he’s JFK; the two team up to battle invading mummies (Yes. Mummies). Campbell makes no apologies for his, um, taste, saying, ”Shakespeare’s too hard. I can’t understand it, I need subtitles when I see it, and I’m man enough to admit it.”
