Mystic, Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom

By Cheo Tyehimba
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom

A
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Playing both street soldier and vulnerable confessor, this Oakland-bred newcomer delivers one of the most distinctive hip-hop albums of the year. Mystic’s strengths are her lulling, Sade-like song stylings and an ability to trade lyrics with both gangsta and ”conscious” MCs. Executive-produced by Bahamadia, ”Cuts” is full of catchy-but-meaningful songs (”The Life,” ”Ghetto Bird”). Make room for Mystic.

Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com