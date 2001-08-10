Mystic, Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom
Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom
A
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Playing both street soldier and vulnerable confessor, this Oakland-bred newcomer delivers one of the most distinctive hip-hop albums of the year. Mystic’s strengths are her lulling, Sade-like song stylings and an ability to trade lyrics with both gangsta and ”conscious” MCs. Executive-produced by Bahamadia, ”Cuts” is full of catchy-but-meaningful songs (”The Life,” ”Ghetto Bird”). Make room for Mystic.
Cuts for Luck and Scars for Freedom
|type
|
Comments