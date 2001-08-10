JACKPOT

Lisa Schwarzbaum
August 10, 2001 at 04:00 AM EDT

Jackpot

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
100 minutes
Limited Release Date
07/27/01
performer
Jon Gries, Garrett Morris, Adam Baldwin, Daryl Hannah, Peggy Lipton
director
Michael Polish
Producers
Jackpot Film Productions, Polish Brothers Construction
distributor
Sony Pictures Classics
author
Mark Polish, Michael Polish
genre
Drama
We gave it a C+

The second feature by twin filmmakers Mark and Michael Polish, about a wannabe country singer (Jon Gries) who travels the West with his manager (Garrett Morris) singing in karaoke bars, is as self-consciously arty and fragmented as their 1999 debut, Twin Falls Idaho, is controlled and organically built. The filmmakers seem more interested in freak-show appeal than in creating real characters.

Comments

