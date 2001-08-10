Jackpot
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 100 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 07/27/01
- performer
- Jon Gries, Garrett Morris, Adam Baldwin, Daryl Hannah, Peggy Lipton
- director
- Michael Polish
- Producers
- Jackpot Film Productions, Polish Brothers Construction
- distributor
- Sony Pictures Classics
- author
- Mark Polish, Michael Polish
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a C+
The second feature by twin filmmakers Mark and Michael Polish, about a wannabe country singer (Jon Gries) who travels the West with his manager (Garrett Morris) singing in karaoke bars, is as self-consciously arty and fragmented as their 1999 debut, Twin Falls Idaho, is controlled and organically built. The filmmakers seem more interested in freak-show appeal than in creating real characters.
