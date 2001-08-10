type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 100 minutes Limited Release Date 07/27/01 performer Jon Gries, Garrett Morris, Adam Baldwin, Daryl Hannah, Peggy Lipton director Michael Polish Producers Jackpot Film Productions, Polish Brothers Construction distributor Sony Pictures Classics author Mark Polish, Michael Polish genre Drama

We gave it a C+

The second feature by twin filmmakers Mark and Michael Polish, about a wannabe country singer (Jon Gries) who travels the West with his manager (Garrett Morris) singing in karaoke bars, is as self-consciously arty and fragmented as their 1999 debut, Twin Falls Idaho, is controlled and organically built. The filmmakers seem more interested in freak-show appeal than in creating real characters.