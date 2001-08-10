ISLEY BROTHERS FEATURING RONALD ISLEY, A.K.A. MR. BIGGS Eternal
B+
Down to a duo of Ronald and Ernie (unless you count the Mr. Biggs character as a member), the Isleys wisely stick to the eternal verities that have served them so well for four decades, offering dreamy-steamy tunes like the luscious title track and the R. Kelly-produced ”Contagious.” As usual, Ronald’s velvet vocal touch assures smooth sailing for those who use the Isleys to navigate the waters of romance. And Ernie’s psychedelic-soul guitar consistently cuts a tasteful swath through the music, conjuring images of Jimi Hendrix in a mellow mood.
