Beyond Innocence: An Autobiography in Letters -- The Later Years by Jane Goodall

Beyond Innocence: An Autobiography in Letters -- The Later Years A- type Book genre Memoir,

Nonfiction

In the second installment of her epistolary autobiography, chimpanzee scientist Jane Goodall discusses her personal life at length, including the birth of son Hugo (a.k.a. Grub), her divorce from her first husband, and her marriage to her second. In between bouts of malaria, she travels throughout Tanzania, samples ”glutinous” ostrich eggs, witnesses grisly scenes of animal cannibalism, and enjoys Grub’s ability to ”speak” chimp and donkey before turning to human words. And Goodall unearths her own very human funny bone in occasional digs at rival ”gorilla girl” Dian Fossey.