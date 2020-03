Image zoom Blu Cantrell: Steve HOWARD/LFIBlu Cantrell: Steve Howard/LFI

This self-assured debut, So Blu, issues a message to all the lyin’, cheatin’, heartbreakin’ dirty dogs of the world: You can’t keep a good woman down. Bluesy but modern, Cantrell belts it out with the immediacy and energy of a hard-bop trumpet player. Although at times her flashy vocal stylings obscure the songs’ emotional depth, this woman has a story to tell.