By Marc Bernardin
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
D+
Elvis Presley made 30 some odd movies in his motion picture career, and they all had two things in common: Elvis pretty much played the same character (a genial Southern boy who gets into girl trouble with his looks and gets out of it with a song) and none of the films were very good. They are all, however, better than 3000 Miles to Graceland, which buries a decent premise — five Elvis impersonators rob a casino during Elvis week in Vegas — under sloppy direction, hammy acting, and unimaginative writing. The only thrill to be found is in seeing Russell, who played Elvis 22 years ago in a memorable TV biopic, back in the King’s duds.

