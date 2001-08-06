Image zoom 3000 Miles to Graceland: Alan Markfield

3000 Miles to Graceland D+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Elvis Presley made 30 some odd movies in his motion picture career, and they all had two things in common: Elvis pretty much played the same character (a genial Southern boy who gets into girl trouble with his looks and gets out of it with a song) and none of the films were very good. They are all, however, better than 3000 Miles to Graceland, which buries a decent premise — five Elvis impersonators rob a casino during Elvis week in Vegas — under sloppy direction, hammy acting, and unimaginative writing. The only thrill to be found is in seeing Russell, who played Elvis 22 years ago in a memorable TV biopic, back in the King’s duds.