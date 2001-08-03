Ghost World
Ghost World
A-
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
A buoyant, funny, disarmingly humane comedy of beautiful losers in revolt. Enid (Thora Birch), in her punky Louise Brooks bob, is ironic about everything but her contempt. The trick of the movie is this: It invites you onto her wavelength, indulges it, but refuses to share it. Director Terry Zwigoff, who made Crumb, folds several of that film’s obsessions into a winsome adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel. Enid and Seymour (Steve Buscemi), a miserably dressed sad sack, are drawn together as outsiders only because they won’t define themselves by what’s outside of them, and Zwigoff, like a gentler Todd Solondz, locates something close to love in their rapt alienation.
Ghost World
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments