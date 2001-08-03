EW EAGERLY AWAITS

RICHARD WRIGHT: THE LIFE AND TIMES HAZEL ROWLEY (Holt, $35, on sale Aug. 4) Wright, a self-taught intellectual with an eighth grade education, was the author of classics like Native Son and Black Boy. Rowley draws on journals, letters, and eyewitness accounts as she seeks the man behind the myth.

THE SELECTED STORIES OF PATRICIA HIGHSMITH Patricia Highsmith (Norton, $27.95, on sale Aug. 13) Graham Greene once dubbed Highsmith, who wrote the psychological thrillers The Talented Mr. Ripley and Strangers on a Train, a “poet of apprehension.” This posthumous collection explains why.

WHERE DEAD VOICES GATHER Nick Tosches (Little, Brown, $24.95, on sale Aug. 21) The life of Emmett Miller, a forgotten blackface singer from the early days of jazz, is remembered in Tosches’ biography.