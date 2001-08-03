Cyndi Thomson: My World

My World (Music - Cyndi Thomson) A type Music

Singer-songwriter Thomson is gonna grab you where it counts, with a laid-back sensuality (think Sheryl Crow/Deana Carter), hooky melodies only a crowbar could get out of your head, and a Georgia accent that knows no one-syllable words. Her introspective lyrics read like diary entries, alternately hopeful (”I haven’t met you/But I want to”) and hot (”soft touch/wet kiss/I always liked that best”). Nashville pop never sounded so cool.