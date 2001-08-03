Crystal Method: Tweekend

By David Browne
By David Browne

On 1997’s Vegas, the Crystal Method’s whirring, soul-flecked big beat was such a kick even the Gap employed one of its cuts in an ad. Their overdue second album offers more of the same — nice if one wants to hear gummier variations on the first disc’s ”Busy Child,” but not so interesting if one expected something fresh after such a long time. The slinky vocoder rave-up of ”Over the Line” breaks the monotony, but charmless, clubfooted collaborations with ex-Rage guitarist Tom Morello and Scott Weiland make this a semi-lost Tweekend.

