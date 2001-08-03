Babe in Paradise
People living in the shadows of Los Angeles glamour — retired stuntmen, limo drivers, bartenders — populate nine atmospheric stories by filmmaker Silver. Most are deft montages of disillusionment: In ”What I Saw From Where I Stood,” a couple’s brutal carjacking is juxtaposed with the wife’s recent miscarriage. Some tales feel Hollywood-flashy and a little forced, as when the mousy acting student in ”Statues,” while apartment-hunting with her frustrated screenwriter husband, meets a porn-producing landlord and asks him to film her. This debut’s best offerings are three lucid, effortless stories about the title character, a neglected, nose-pierced young woman searching for her place in a city that rarely resembles heaven on earth.
