America's Sweethearts

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

C-
  Movie

A miasma of vanity envelops this smug self-referential burlesque about movie stars whose private lives are intertwined with their professional lives, and the tedious junket journalists they must endure. Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Cusack play the title celebrity couple who are on the outs; Julia Roberts cannily takes the less glamorous role of Zeta-Jones’ assistant and sister, who’s much nicer than her famous sibling and is meant to be the real sweetheart of this sour comedy.

  Movie
  PG-13
  100 minutes
