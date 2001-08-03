America's Sweethearts
America's Sweethearts
C-
type
Movie
A miasma of vanity envelops this smug self-referential burlesque about movie stars whose private lives are intertwined with their professional lives, and the tedious junket journalists they must endure. Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Cusack play the title celebrity couple who are on the outs; Julia Roberts cannily takes the less glamorous role of Zeta-Jones’ assistant and sister, who’s much nicer than her famous sibling and is meant to be the real sweetheart of this sour comedy.
America's Sweethearts
