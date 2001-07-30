Image zoom

American Pie 2

Considering the prominent role flutes play in the ”Pie” pics, you might hope for some Tull on the ”American Pie 2” soundtrack. Or maybe James’ ”Laid,” which plays throughout the trailer. Nope — this is your basic bubblepunk sampler, featuring genre stars (Green Day, blink-182) and newcomers (a half dozen blink wannabes), seasoned with moments of nonpunk sensitivity. Befitting the films’ equation of horniness with wholesomeness, the bands are bratty and harmless, and generally hapless. Even Fenix*TX’s promisingly titled ”Phoebe Cates,” a tribute to another generation’s teen pic crush and ”going blind,” is all thumbs.