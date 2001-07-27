Sweet November D- type Movie genre Romance

Nelson (Keanu Reeves) is a hardened ad executive married to his speed dial. He meets the lovely Sara (Charlize Theron), who swears to soften his rough edges if he’ll only move in with her for said month. Barefoot dancing, runs on the beach, and soaks in the tub ensue. Alas, Sara has a secret (duh, it’s cancer) that forecasts a sour December. The only real tragedy here is that she squandered her precious time on a charmless romance. Viewers shouldn’t make the same mistake.