IN STORES JULY 31

PERRY FARRELL Song Yet to Be Sung (Virgin) Farrell reunites with Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Stephen Perkins on this electronic-flavored rock disc and a tour.

BLU CANTRELL So Blu (Arista) The smoky-voiced singer-songwriter’s debut is getting a kick-start from its chart-climbing jazzy first single, “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!).”

VARIOUS ARTISTS NOW That’s What I Call Music, Vol. 7! (Virgin) The latest in the label-jumping compilation series includes hits by Destiny’s Child, ‘N Sync, and Aerosmith.

THA DOGG POUND Death Row Presents: Tha Dogg Pound 2002 (Death Row) Mining his vaults, Suge Knight dug up unreleased tracks featuring Tupac, Snoop, and others.

IF YOU LIKE…

Collecting each new offering in GUIDED BY VOICES’ catalog of side projects, heed the call of ROBERT POLLARD AND HIS SOFT ROCK RENEGADES’ Choreographed Man of War.

Goofy/catchy pop-rock of the sort SMASH MOUTH turn out, gobble up Absolutely the Best of John Fred and his Playboy Band. (Admit it–you loved “Judy in Disguise.”)

Scorching soul in the tradition of IKE TURNER and SOLOMON BURKE, rap your head around the DETROIT COBRAS’ boss new all-covers album, Life, Love and Leaving.

The freewheeling approach of THE DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, head to “SPIDER” JOHN KOERNER AND WILLIE MURPHY’s roots classic Running Jumping Standing Still (1969).

The raucous sounds of THE KINGSMEN’s classic “Louie Louie”–and who doesn’t?– similarly unpolished garage jewels can be found on Stomp!, Shout!, and Work It on Out!, volumes one, two, and three of Norton Records’ “Northwest Killers” series.