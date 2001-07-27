The Score B+ type Movie

A sturdily old-fashioned heist thriller that looks like a masterpiece of sheer competence next to the slovenly action-fantasy-F/X grab bags that have been passing for summer entertainment. Robert De Niro, gripping in his terse caution, is the veteran safecracker who agrees to team up with a brilliant and arrogant young thief (Edward Norton) for one Last Big Score. The movie offers the pleasure of seeing a master plan flawlessly executed as well as the equal and opposite pleasure of watching that plan go up in smoke. As De Niro’s fence and comrade, Marlon Brando does a cross between Truman Capote and a very lordly elf.