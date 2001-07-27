Lip Service

By Gillian Flynn
It’s part Single White Female, part All About Eve. Allison (Temchen) is living a trendy yet tasteful life, thanks to the furniture design she stole from Kat (Gertz) back in their heady, mildly lesbian college days and turned into an industry. The betrayal is discovered, and Kat — an alcoholic nympho-bohemian — destroys Allison’s life through mysterious showroom fires and sexual foul play. Or else Kat is just a hapless half-wit. Whatever. The main attraction here is watching Muffy from Square Pegs wearing dreadlocks and vomiting in sinks. Believably, no less.

