The Hot Spots: The Best Erotic Writing in Modern Fiction

By Mike Flaherty
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

B-
Blair goes to great pains in her introduction to establish that a broad, less strictly sexual definition of erotic defines this anthology. Its selections are nothing if not diverse, with vignettes that capture love among adulterers (Bliss Broyard), librarians (Aimee Bender), cybersluts (Martha Baer), hustlers (Scott Heim), and hookers (Laura Kasischke). Spots ends up neither saucy enough to be read as a collection of ”the good parts” of its authors’ novels, nor, in the peep-show brevity of its less randy chapters, meaty enough for literary immersion.

