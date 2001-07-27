Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within B+ type Movie genre Animated

The story is merely average by sci-fi standards — something about good guys, bad guys, aliens, spirituality, and the fate of the earth — but this gorgeous curiosity, inspired by a popular videogame, is a great wow. The computer-generated ”human” stars (voiced by cell-based stars including Ming-Na, Alec Baldwin, and Ving Rhames) are impressive enough; the big-picture images are exquisite in their psychedelic complexity. ”Fantasy” is cinematic art of the future taking its first baby steps today.