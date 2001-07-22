''Family Affair''

By Craig Seymour
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT
Mary J. Blige: Phil Knott/Camera Press/Retna

Family Affair

A-
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

”Let’s get crunk ’cause Mary’s back,” the queen of hip-hop soul commands on ”Family Affair”, the first single from her upcoming album. And fortunately the tune’s bass-pounding funk, crafted by the good Dr. Dre, makes her order easy to obey. Lyrically, the song celebrates such party virtues as dressing up and hitting the dance floor. But Blige’s bluesy vocal grit adds depth to the track, hinting at the everyday hardships that make partying so rejuvenating and worthwhile.

Family Affair

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com