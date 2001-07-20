Skin

By Laura Morgan
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

Skin

B-
In case you’ve been living under a rock and didn’t know this is Etheridge’s ”breakup” album, she tells you by howling ”This one’s gonna hurt like hell” on the opener, ”Lover Please.” From there, you’re a voyeur to her emotional devastation (and ultimate recovery). Problem is, there’s not much to see. Impressively, Etheridge plays virtually every instrument and even adds subtle electronic textures to her often-compelling roots rock without sounding synthetic. But she seems capable of expressing her lament only through mundane lyrics. Her superficial Skin would have you think that every breakup conforms to the same banal blueprint.

