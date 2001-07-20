The Score
Slick graphics, background music, and sound clips (most notably the voice of costar Marlon Brando) make this Flash-heavy site (thescoremovie.com) a small feast for the senses. Cast bios, photos, and a trailer for the upcoming film about a notorious thief (Robert De Niro) whose expertise is needed for one last heist are serviceable. But a thin section on infamous thefts throughout history and a flimsy safecracker game have us wondering who made off with the rest of the content.
