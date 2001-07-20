Saving Silverman

By Mike Flaherty
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Saving Silverman

D
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

Still riding his American Pie high despite his Loser effort, Biggs plays the eponymous sexual naif who finds himself wrapped around the finger of Uberbitch psychologist Peet (hey, didn’t she play this same character in Whipped?). Steve Zahn and Jack Black appear as the childhood friends — and bandmates in a Neil Diamond tribute combo — who attempt to re-masculate him back to flatulent adolescence. Only Zahn escapes with his dignity in a vehicle that gives sexual farce, gross-out comedy, and kitsch a bad name.

Saving Silverman

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 90 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com