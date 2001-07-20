Pride And Joy

Baby Boy delivered a decent $13.8 million to parent Sony Pictures in its first week. And now director John Singleton expects his brainchild to live a long, healthy life online. Singleton birthed the movie’s official site (www.spe.sony.com/movies/babyboy) himself, handpicking everything from the urban graphics to the more than 100 funky, soundtrack-inspired songs. ”I wanted to make sure the website had the feel of the film, thematically,” he says. ”It’s getting my film out to the public, connecting with everyone.” The director scoffs at the notion that the African-American community is being left behind in the information age. ”If black people can afford to buy $200 sneakers, you know everybody’s gonna have a computer in the hood,” he says. ”I mean, now if you want to get with a girl, you don’t ask her, ‘Can I get your phone number?’ You say, ‘You have an e-mail address?’ And if she doesn’t have an e-mail address, she’s probably not even worth talking to.”