Double Take

The premise of this occasionally amusing comedy is as old as, oh, Trading Places. You know the drill: Two wildly divergent types — a Harvard-educated Wall Street exec (Jones) and a wisecracking Hard Knock University-educated homeboy (Griffin) — are forced by a diabolically contrived plotline to switch identities. Though Griffin has a real gift for Martin Lawrence-type slapstick, he can’t carry the whole show, and things rapidly devolve into incoherence. Still, if you like shamelessly crass yuks, by all means take it home.
