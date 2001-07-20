Double Take

By Tom Sinclair
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

The premise of this occasionally amusing comedy is as old as, oh, Trading Places. You know the drill: Two wildly divergent types — a Harvard-educated Wall Street exec (Jones) and a wisecracking Hard Knock University-educated homeboy (Griffin) — are forced by a diabolically contrived plotline to switch identities. Though Griffin has a real gift for Martin Lawrence-type slapstick, he can’t carry the whole show, and things rapidly devolve into incoherence. Still, if you like shamelessly crass yuks, by all means take it home.

