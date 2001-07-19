type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 05/21/92 broadcaster MTV genre Documentary, Reality TV

The horny roommates reject each other

Compare the first ”Real World” New York couple, wide-eyed Julie from Alabama and wandering-eyed Eric Nies, to the current duo, Lori and Kevin. Ten years ago, there was vulnerability, the possibility of love. This time around, that wistfulness has faded. (Or maybe I’ve grown up.) Yes, my heart ached for Lori when Kevin gave her the brush-off, saying she was ”like a sister” to him, but then how much can you care about someone who falls for an unctuous, hands-on guy that even the hypersensitive Coral sees through? After all, sexual tension only works if the ”he” is as compelling as the ”she.”

If there were a way to boot one housemate off the island of Manhattan, I’d pick Kevin. I love the way he interprets Lori’s moves on him as a girl ”just wanting me to want her.” Personally, I’d like to remind Kev Dog that the song ”I want you to want me” was written and performed by men. Their name? Cheap Trick. I’ll say! I hate the way he allows himself to be mounted and kissed and then in that wannabe playa form says it was all Lori. Guy, if you weren’t into her, would her affection really provide such an (obviously much needed) ego boost?

What’s more, the fact that by the third episode there’s already been a disastrous housemate-on-housemate kiss bodes ill for season 10. Reality TV, like all nighttime drama, works best when the angst (i.e., lights-out consultations with Coral) is stretched over several episodes. The trouble with ”Real World” is that it’s a half-hour show trying to pull an hourlong punch. Lighten up, guys!

I’m happy for Coral learning the correct meaning of LES (that’s LOWER EAST SIDE, not lesbian, if you’re reading a street map or a restaurant guide, folks) and equally amused by Mike’s newfound passion for Rosa Parks, but it’s too early in the game for pouting. As for the resident psychoanalyst Malik, he seems sincere in his attention/analysis of Nicole as ”someone who has sought after men, but not been sought after.” Still, I wish he would break down or crack up. Or at least not be so Switzerland in the burgeoning house dynamics.

It’s like they’re all scrambling for labels, whether it’s ”Miss Impulsive Lonelyhearts” (Lori) or ”Mr. Know-It-All” (Malik) or, my personal favorite, ”The Offended One” (Coral). Even when Lori and Rachel were stuck in that dorm room, noshing on pretzels, one of them was still saying, ”We’re so cute!” I dread a season in which Lori dons a REJECTION badge and whines her way through time. We all do spastic things, and then proceed to regret, learn, etc., etc. But Lori, this isn’t reality — it’s reality TV! And, no matter how hot the dry-humping on the house pool table was, well, it was still…dry-humping on the pool table. She should have danced her hormones off at the Limelight rather than springing them all on the Texan himbo who, presumably, has condoms burning holes in his pocket.

But, there’s some potential. I find Rachel — the bleached-out fusion of ”Survivor” kewpie doll Colleen Haskell and the Virgin Mary — surprisingly likable. Even though she’s neither a sexpert nor a card carrying member of the ”I brake for Black History Month” gang, she holds her own pretty dang well. When she admitted that nobody’s ever gone ”south of the border” on her, I fully expected her to launch into an explanation of herself. Instead, she kept quiet. It’s so much better than New Orleans virgin, Julie, blubbering about Mormonism and her dad. Better for Rachel because she’s not so cliché, better for us because she’s not treating her virginity as an Immunity idol à la ”Survivor.”

