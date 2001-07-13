THE TALKING CURE: A MEMOIR OF LIFE ON AIR
While filling the Thursday-morning slot at New York City’s funky, freewheeling WBAI-FM 20 years ago, Feder invented a new genre — confessional talk radio. Live and unrehearsed, he spilled out breathless, lengthy tragicomic monologues about his wretched ”blitzkrieg childhood” (suicidal mother, absentee father), failed marriage, money woes, and time spent in a mental ward with depression. Though this memoir strives for middle-aged wisdom, spiritual uplift isn’t Feder’s shtick. His gift is for mimicry, irony, and scathing portraits of his closest friends. A helpful shrink — one of many — had a ”complicated smile…part shark, part gigolo, part salesman, and part gracious nobleman.” Feder’s sharp sallies keep you tuned in till the (moderately) bitter end.
