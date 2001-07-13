Come Up and See Me Sometime A type Book genre Fiction

Using epigrams from Mae West to preface each short story is a nervy gimmick for a nervy collection. Like West herself, Krause’s writing is zaftig, meaty with details that go beyond the sort of mundane relationship discussions found in women’s magazines. Her heroines are bitter but not exceptionally so. One describes herself as ”the girl in the movies where the guy marries the other, really nice and less slutty girl”; another is rightly informed, ”Hanging out with you is like rubbernecking at an accident scene.” Despite their moments of desperation, Krause’s stories are remarkably unassuming and unpredictable. She’ll be justifiably compared to Lorrie Moore, another contemporary expert on loneliness and its consequences.