Blowback B+ type Music genre Rock,

Electronic

Perhaps Tricky is tired of seeing contemporaries like Moby raid MTV’s Buzz Bin while he toils to conjure his murky musique concrete for a small coterie of snobs. How else to explain this blatant bid for Gen-Y market share? For an artist whose irascibility is his biggest asset, this is shockingly user-friendly, with guest shots from the Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Flea and Live’s Ed Kowalczyk. Sellout, you say? Think again: Tricky provides just enough wicked topspin to give his pop a loopy bounce.