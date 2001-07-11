Himalaya

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

Himalaya

B-
type
  • Movie
genre

In Himalaya, a village leader dies in an accident while on a trading expedition in the harsh mountains of Nepal, and a struggle ensues not only over who should succeed him, but also over how modern practicality can coexist with ancient culture. As a heroic fable, the story itself is unexceptional; Disney would title it ”The Yak King.”

Episode Recaps

As a travelogue, however, this peaceful film by French director Eric Valli, nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 1999, is pretty in a respectful, National Geographic sort of way, tuneful with a pasteurized world beat, and momentarily even a true cliff hanger: In an attempt to save time while leading a yak caravan, the dead man’s stubborn old father chooses a terrifyingly narrow mountain path on which one wrong step would mean a plunge to death. No body doubles were employed.

Himalaya

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • UNRATED
runtime
  • 104 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com