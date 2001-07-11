Image zoom

Himalaya B- type Movie genre Drama,

Foreign Language

In Himalaya, a village leader dies in an accident while on a trading expedition in the harsh mountains of Nepal, and a struggle ensues not only over who should succeed him, but also over how modern practicality can coexist with ancient culture. As a heroic fable, the story itself is unexceptional; Disney would title it ”The Yak King.”

As a travelogue, however, this peaceful film by French director Eric Valli, nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 1999, is pretty in a respectful, National Geographic sort of way, tuneful with a pasteurized world beat, and momentarily even a true cliff hanger: In an attempt to save time while leading a yak caravan, the dead man’s stubborn old father chooses a terrifyingly narrow mountain path on which one wrong step would mean a plunge to death. No body doubles were employed.